North West 200: Irwin continues Superbike dominance as rain disrupts racing
Carrickfergus racer Glenn Irwin won his fourth consecutive Superbike race at a rain-disrupted North West 200.
After victory in the opening 'big bike' race, Irwin's chances of competing another double were dashed as the final race of the day was cancelled.
Elsewhere James Hillier claimed his first North West victory in the Superstocks while Davey Todd took his first win in the Supersport class.
The Supertwin race was won by 55-year-old veteran Jeremy McWilliams.
The opening Supersport race finally got underway at the third attempt, shortly before 15:00 BST, with a severely depleted field.
Water on the track and poor visibility caused a number of teams to withdraw their racers while three separate oil spills and a string of non-racing incidents brought delays early in the say.
The improving weather allowed for four races to take place, although the Superbikes were restricted to four laps instead of their usual seven, but the final race succumbed to the conditions as the light faded around the triangle course.
|North West 200 - Junction Retail & Leisure Park Supersport
|1. Davey Todd
|Honda
|Time: 29:53.797
|Av speed: 107.731mph
|2. Derek McGee
|Kawasaki
|29.54.137
|107.711
|3. Conor Cummins
|Honda
|29.54.137
|107.694
|4. Paul Jordan
|Yamaha
|29.57.234
|107.525
|5. Christian Elkin
|Yamaha
|31.13.312
|103.158
|6. Joseph Loughlin
|Kawasaki
|31.31.845
|102.148
|Anchor Bar Superbike
|1. Glenn Irwin
|Kawasaki
|Time: 19:15.350
|Av speed: 111.364
|2. James Hillier
|Kawasaki
|19:15.513
|111.348
|3. Conor Cummins
|Honda
|19:15.811
|111.319
|4. Derek Sheils
|Suzuki
|19:25.192
|110.423
|5. Alastair Seeley
|Ducati
|19:35.110
|109.491
|6. Richard Cooper
|Suzuki
|19:50.552
|108.071
|John M Paterson Supertwin
|1. Jeremy McWilliams
|Kawasaki
|Time: 20:51.775
|Av speed: 102.785
|2. Christian Elkin
|Kawasaki
|20:53.078
|102.678
|3. Micharel Rutter
|Kawasaki
|21:18.329
|100.650
|4. Matthew Rees
|Kawasaki
|21:33.972
|99.433
|5. Joseph Loughlin
|Kawasaki
|21:34.420
|99.399
|6. Francesco Curinga
|Paton
|21.46.008
|98.517
|CP Hire Superstock
|1. James Hillier
|Kawasaki
|Time: 29:05.081
|Av speed: 110.739
|2. Richard Cooper
|Suzuki
|29:08.341
|110.532
|3. Davey Todd
|BMW
|29:08.468
|110.524
|4. Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|29:16.077
|110.045
|5. Lukas Maurer
|Kawasaki
|29:56.431
|107.573
|6. Michael Rutter
|BMW
|30.10.042
|106.764