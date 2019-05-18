North West 200: Irwin continues Superbike dominance as rain disrupts racing

Irwin has won the last four Superbike races at the North West 200

Carrickfergus racer Glenn Irwin won his fourth consecutive Superbike race at a rain-disrupted North West 200.

After victory in the opening 'big bike' race, Irwin's chances of competing another double were dashed as the final race of the day was cancelled.

Elsewhere James Hillier claimed his first North West victory in the Superstocks while Davey Todd took his first win in the Supersport class.

The Supertwin race was won by 55-year-old veteran Jeremy McWilliams.

The opening Supersport race finally got underway at the third attempt, shortly before 15:00 BST, with a severely depleted field.

Water on the track and poor visibility caused a number of teams to withdraw their racers while three separate oil spills and a string of non-racing incidents brought delays early in the say.

The improving weather allowed for four races to take place, although the Superbikes were restricted to four laps instead of their usual seven, but the final race succumbed to the conditions as the light faded around the triangle course.

More to follow.

North West 200 - Junction Retail & Leisure Park Supersport 1. Davey Todd Honda Time: 29:53.797 Av speed: 107.731mph 2. Derek McGee Kawasaki 29.54.137 107.711 3. Conor Cummins Honda 29.54.137 107.694 4. Paul Jordan Yamaha 29.57.234 107.525 5. Christian Elkin Yamaha 31.13.312 103.158 6. Joseph Loughlin Kawasaki 31.31.845 102.148

Anchor Bar Superbike 1. Glenn Irwin Kawasaki Time: 19:15.350 Av speed: 111.364 2. James Hillier Kawasaki 19:15.513 111.348 3. Conor Cummins Honda 19:15.811 111.319 4. Derek Sheils Suzuki 19:25.192 110.423 5. Alastair Seeley Ducati 19:35.110 109.491 6. Richard Cooper Suzuki 19:50.552 108.071

John M Paterson Supertwin 1. Jeremy McWilliams Kawasaki Time: 20:51.775 Av speed: 102.785 2. Christian Elkin Kawasaki 20:53.078 102.678 3. Micharel Rutter Kawasaki 21:18.329 100.650 4. Matthew Rees Kawasaki 21:33.972 99.433 5. Joseph Loughlin Kawasaki 21:34.420 99.399 6. Francesco Curinga Paton 21.46.008 98.517