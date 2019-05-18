North West 200: Irwin continues Superbike dominance as rain disrupts racing

Irwin has won the last four Superbike races at the North West 200
Carrickfergus racer Glenn Irwin won his fourth consecutive Superbike race at a rain-disrupted North West 200.

After victory in the opening 'big bike' race, Irwin's chances of competing another double were dashed as the final race of the day was cancelled.

Elsewhere James Hillier claimed his first North West victory in the Superstocks while Davey Todd took his first win in the Supersport class.

The Supertwin race was won by 55-year-old veteran Jeremy McWilliams.

The opening Supersport race finally got underway at the third attempt, shortly before 15:00 BST, with a severely depleted field.

Water on the track and poor visibility caused a number of teams to withdraw their racers while three separate oil spills and a string of non-racing incidents brought delays early in the say.

The improving weather allowed for four races to take place, although the Superbikes were restricted to four laps instead of their usual seven, but the final race succumbed to the conditions as the light faded around the triangle course.

More to follow.

North West 200 - Junction Retail & Leisure Park Supersport
1. Davey ToddHondaTime: 29:53.797Av speed: 107.731mph
2. Derek McGeeKawasaki29.54.137107.711
3. Conor CumminsHonda29.54.137107.694
4. Paul JordanYamaha29.57.234107.525
5. Christian ElkinYamaha31.13.312103.158
6. Joseph LoughlinKawasaki31.31.845102.148
Anchor Bar Superbike
1. Glenn IrwinKawasakiTime: 19:15.350Av speed: 111.364
2. James HillierKawasaki19:15.513111.348
3. Conor CumminsHonda19:15.811111.319
4. Derek SheilsSuzuki19:25.192110.423
5. Alastair SeeleyDucati19:35.110109.491
6. Richard CooperSuzuki19:50.552108.071
John M Paterson Supertwin
1. Jeremy McWilliamsKawasakiTime: 20:51.775Av speed: 102.785
2. Christian ElkinKawasaki20:53.078102.678
3. Micharel RutterKawasaki21:18.329100.650
4. Matthew ReesKawasaki21:33.97299.433
5. Joseph LoughlinKawasaki21:34.42099.399
6. Francesco CuringaPaton21.46.00898.517
CP Hire Superstock
1. James HillierKawasakiTime: 29:05.081Av speed: 110.739
2. Richard CooperSuzuki29:08.341110.532
3. Davey ToddBMW29:08.468110.524
4. Dean HarrisonKawasaki29:16.077110.045
5. Lukas MaurerKawasaki29:56.431107.573
6. Michael RutterBMW30.10.042106.764

