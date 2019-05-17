Ryan Burnett: Former unified world champion back to winning ways in Belfast

Burnett was back in the ring over six months after his last fight

Ryan Burnett returned to winning ways with a confident sixth round stoppage of Jelbirt Gomera at the Ulster Hall.

In his first bout since a freak back injury cost Burnett his world title, the Belfast man controlled the contest from the beginning.

Fierce right hands sent Gomera was rocking onto the ropes twice in the opening rounds.

A body shot in the sixth saw the referee end the fight with the Filipino walking gingerly to his corner.

Burnett, who took the bout at super-bantamweight, has already been tipped by US promoter Bob Arum to fight either South Africa's Zolani Tete or WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue later this year.

On Friday in Belfast, four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire sat ringside offering his support to Burnett.

It was against Donaire that Burnett suffered his first professional loss in November when he was forced to retire on his stool at the end of the fourth round of their World Boxing Super Series contest.

After the bout on Saturday, Burnett expressed his interest in a rematch against the Filipino.

"I didn't get to finish my fight with him, it was cut short," Burnett told MTK Global on Saturday.

"A rematch could be very likely. I think Belfast would like to see it, and I would like to see it, it is a strong possibility."