North West 200: Johnston wins Supersport thriller as Seeley crashes out

Lee Johnston leads from Alastair Seeley in the first Supersport race of 2019
Lee Johnston leads from Alastair Seeley in the first Supersport race of 2019
North West 200 international road races
Dates: Tuesday 14 May-Saturday 18 May Venue: Triangle Circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush
Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 17 May, Sunday 19 May and Monday 20 May

Alastair Seeley's late crash let Lee Johnston through to win the Supersport race while Peter Hickman and Stefano Bonetti also secured NW 200 victories.

Seeley was on course to extend his record number of wins to 25 but he slipped off at the final corner and Johnston seized his chance.

Hickman eased to his second NW win as he came in ahead of Glenn Irwin and Michael Dunlop in the Superstocks.

Bonnetti became the first Italian winner with his Supertwin success.

More to follow....

NORTH WEST 200 RESULTS

Supersport 1
1.Lee JohnstonYamaha116.058 mph
2.Dean HarrisonKawasaki116.007
3.James HillierKawasaki115.943
4.Michael DunlopHonda114.316
5.Jamie CowardYamaha114.217
6.Ian HutchinsonHonda114.155
Superstock 1
1.Peter HickmanBMW121.908
2.Glenn IrwinKawasaki121.762
3.Michael DunlopBMW120.975
4.James HillierKawasaki120.939
5.Lee JohnstonBMW120.871
6.Richard CooperSuzuki120. 085
Supertwin 1
1.Stefano BonettiPaton Lap speeds to follow
2.James Coward Kawasaki
3.Michael Rutter Kawasaki
4.James ChawkePaton
5.Horst SaigerPaton
6.Francesco CuringaPaton

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you