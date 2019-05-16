North West 200: Johnston wins Supersport thriller as Seeley crashes out
North West 200 international road races
Dates: Tuesday 14 May-Saturday 18 May Venue: Triangle Circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush
|Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 17 May, Sunday 19 May and Monday 20 May
Alastair Seeley's late crash let Lee Johnston through to win the Supersport race while Peter Hickman and Stefano Bonetti also secured NW 200 victories.
Seeley was on course to extend his record number of wins to 25 but he slipped off at the final corner and Johnston seized his chance.
Hickman eased to his second NW win as he came in ahead of Glenn Irwin and Michael Dunlop in the Superstocks.
Bonnetti became the first Italian winner with his Supertwin success.
More to follow....
NORTH WEST 200 RESULTS
|Supersport 1
|1.
|Lee Johnston
|Yamaha
|116.058 mph
|2.
|Dean Harrison
|Kawasaki
|116.007
|3.
|James Hillier
|Kawasaki
|115.943
|4.
|Michael Dunlop
|Honda
|114.316
|5.
|Jamie Coward
|Yamaha
|114.217
|6.
|Ian Hutchinson
|Honda
|114.155
|Superstock 1
|1.
|Peter Hickman
|BMW
|121.908
|2.
|Glenn Irwin
|Kawasaki
|121.762
|3.
|Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|120.975
|4.
|James Hillier
|Kawasaki
|120.939
|5.
|Lee Johnston
|BMW
|120.871
|6.
|Richard Cooper
|Suzuki
|120. 085
|Supertwin 1
|1.
|Stefano Bonetti
|Paton
|Lap speeds to follow
|2.
|James Coward
|Kawasaki
|3.
|Michael Rutter
|Kawasaki
|4.
|James Chawke
|Paton
|5.
|Horst Saiger
|Paton
|6.
|Francesco Curinga
|Paton