North West 200: Johnston wins Supersport thriller as Seeley crashes out

Lee Johnston leads from Alastair Seeley in the first Supersport race of 2019

North West 200 international road races Dates: Tuesday 14 May-Saturday 18 May Venue: Triangle Circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 17 May, Sunday 19 May and Monday 20 May

Alastair Seeley's late crash let Lee Johnston through to win the Supersport race while Peter Hickman and Stefano Bonetti also secured NW 200 victories.

Seeley was on course to extend his record number of wins to 25 but he slipped off at the final corner and Johnston seized his chance.

Hickman eased to his second NW win as he came in ahead of Glenn Irwin and Michael Dunlop in the Superstocks.

Bonnetti became the first Italian winner with his Supertwin success.

More to follow....

NORTH WEST 200 RESULTS

Supersport 1 1. Lee Johnston Yamaha 116.058 mph 2. Dean Harrison Kawasaki 116.007 3. James Hillier Kawasaki 115.943 4. Michael Dunlop Honda 114.316 5. Jamie Coward Yamaha 114.217 6. Ian Hutchinson Honda 114.155

Superstock 1 1. Peter Hickman BMW 121.908 2. Glenn Irwin Kawasaki 121.762 3. Michael Dunlop BMW 120.975 4. James Hillier Kawasaki 120.939 5. Lee Johnston BMW 120.871 6. Richard Cooper Suzuki 120. 085