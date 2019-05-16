North West 200: Glenn Irwin snatches Superbike pole in dramatic qualifying

Glenn Irwin produced a sensational lap late in the Superbike qualifying session to pip Dean Harrison for pole position

Glenn Irwin snatched Superbike pole position at the North West 200 as he, Dean Harrison and Alastair Seeley all bettered the unofficial lap record.

Harrison looked set for pole as he became the first rider to do a lap in under four minutes and 22 seconds.

But Carrickfergus' Irwin then clocked 4:21.767 to pip Harrison by 0.20secs.

Peter Hickman earned Superstock pole with Seeley and Jamie Coward retaining their Supersport and Supertwin top spots from Tuesday's qualifying times.

