North West 200: Michael Dunlop passed fit to race at Northern Ireland meeting

Michael Dunlop has been passed fit to compete at this week's North West 200.

Dunlop sustained a minor wrist injury in a recent practice spill but came safely through a fitness test with race doctors on Monday.

The Ballymoney man will race in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes.

The 30-year-old will be making his first road racing appearance in Northern Ireland since the death of his brother William last year.

William was tragically killed following a crash in practice at the Skerries 100 in July 2018.

The last of Michael Dunlop's five North West 200 victories came in the 2016 Superbike race.