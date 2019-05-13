WSBK: Eugene Laverty to undergo further wrist surgery after Imola crash

Eugene Laverty had surgery on Saturday and will undergo another operation on Tuesday

Eugene Laverty will have further surgery in Barcelona on Tuesday following the crash in World Superbike practice at Imola on Friday which left him with two broken wrists.

Laverty already underwent surgery on Saturday on the seven fractures he sustained in his right wrist.

"It was the one [operation] I was most worried about," said the Northern Irishman on Monday.

"I'm more relaxed now thankfully that the wrist is going to be OK.

"I will have three procedures in my second surgery [on my left wrist] tomorrow.

"We couldn't do them (the surgeries) together because it would have been a six-hour operation and I don't think the body can accept that."

Ducati rider Laverty, 32, is "hopeful" he will make a full recovery.

The Toomebridge man revealed that his crash was caused by a traction control failure.

"These bikes don't cope too well without traction control and the next thing I knew, I was in the sky.

"But we'll put that behind us. We've got a great bike, a great team and I know once I get back on that (bike), we'll be chasing podiums."

In a video update from his hospital bed in Barcelona, Laverty did not indicate how long he expects to be out of action.

However, he looks certain to miss the next round in Jerez on 8/9 June with the series resuming in Simoncelli in Italy a fortnight later before the British round at Donington Park on 6/7 July.