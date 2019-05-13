North West 200: 'I didn't want to end my career upside down on a golf course' - McGuinness

McGuinness has won six North West 200 races

John McGuinness admits to being nervous about his return to the North West 200 circuit where he suffered extensive injuries in a practice crash in 2017.

McGuinness broke four vertebrae and three ribs as well as fracturing a leg in the incident at Primrose Hill.

He will compete in the Superbike and Supertwin classes on Norton machinery.

"I don't know how I'm going to feel when I go through there on Tuesday. Hopefully the demons are off my back a little bit," said the 47-year-old.

"I'm over it now, [I'm] the best I can be and am keen to draw a line under the whole thing," added McGuinness.

"I never wanted to end my motorcycling career upside down on a golf course and there are lots of things that motivated me to get back to riding after being able to walk and do normal things again.

"I want to get through there as fast as I can, then go forward and enjoy it again. It's been tough on my family and friends but they've always been there and lifted me off the ground when I've been at my lowest.

"The accident had nothing to do with the circuit and it was nothing to do with me - it was out of my control, so that helps a little bit."

The Morecambe rider took the last of his six North West victories in the Superbike class in 2012 and becomes the first competitor to ride a Norton at the event since Robert Dunlop in the early 1990s.

"I've been racing 25 years at the North West and to fly the flag for Norton and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Robert Dunlop is a bit special," he said.

"It's a different era, a different generation, but the brand is here, the team is here and everyone is excited to see it out on track.

"As a team we have really tried to put in the mileage in testing so the bike should be competitive so if I enjoy it and ride to the best of my ability I won't be a million miles away. If I get to stand on the podium, it will be the icing on the cake."