World Superbikes: Rea wins Superpole race to complete Imola double

Jonathan Rea aims to become the first man to win five World Superbike titles

Jonathan Rea took his second win of the weekend with victory in Sunday's Superpole sprint at Imola.

The reigning champion from Northern Ireland took the chequered flag in the 10-lap race, 2.141 seconds clear of Welshman Chaz Davies.

Rea has reduced the gap to championship leader Alvaro Bautista, who completed the podium, to 43 points.

The second main race, over 20 laps, will be held later on Sunday.

Ballyclare rider Rea ended Bautista's 11-race winning streak by winning Saturday's opener on his Kawasaki.

Rea followed that up with another impressive display in the newly-introduced Superpole race to make it two victories on the trot.

Michael van der Mark came in fourth followed by English pair Alex Lowes and Leon Haslam.

Rea's fellow Northern Irishman Eugene Laverty is not racing this weekend after fracturing both wrists in a first practice crash on Friday.

Laverty will have surgery in a bid to make the next round at Jerez on 8-9 June.