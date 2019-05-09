Highlights of Enniskillen Road Races to be broadcast on BBC NI

Derek McGee on his way to victory in the second Supersport race ahead of Adam McLean
Derek McGee won five races at the inaugural Enniskillen Road Races, including the Supersport race

BBC Northern Ireland will broadcast highlights of this year's Enniskillen Road Races.

The event, which has been given full championship status in only its second year, takes place on 28-29 June.

Derek McGee dominated the event last year, taking five race victories at the Arney Circuit.

"We are delighted to have BBC Sport NI on board and look forward to showcasing our area," said Enniskillen & District Motorcycle club chairman Rodney Shaw.

