North West 200: Michael Dunlop a doubt with a wrist injury

Michael Dunlop was injured in a spill during testing at Kirkistown last week

Michael Dunlop is struggling to take his place in the field for next week's North West 200 with a wrist injury.

The five-time winner hurt his wrist during testing of his new Tyco BMW bike at Kirkistown last Thursday.

He is slated to race in the Superbike class and is due to use his own bikes in the Superstock and Supersport races.

The 30-year-old is hoping to make his first road racing appearance in Northern Ireland since the death of his brother William last year.

William was tragically killed following a crash in practice at the Skerries 100 in July 2018.

Dunlop, who did not compete at the latest round of the British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, has not revealed the extent of the injury, which could also make him a doubt for the Isle of Man TT with practice starting of 25 May.

The Ballymoney rider's last NW200 victory was in the 2016 Superbike race.