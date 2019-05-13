North West 200: Seeley favourite for Superbike glory - Plater

Alastair Seeley had his first full test on the V4 Ducati at Kirkistown on Sunday

North West 200 international road races Dates: Tuesday 14 May-Saturday 18 May Venue: Triangle Circuit, Portstewart, Coleraine, Portrush Coverage: All practices and races live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; Highlights on BBC One NI Friday 17 May, Sunday 19 May and Monday 20 May

I'm tipping Alastair Seeley to add to his four North West 200 Superbike successes when he rides the Be Wiser V4 Ducati over the Triangle circuit this week.

You may think I'm not exactly sticking my neck out with that prediction given Alastair's multiple wins there over the years but it is a completely new bike for him and the fact that his track time in terms of testing has been very limited may count against him.

On the plus side, the new Ducati is obviously already one of the fastest machines in Superbike racing and has been winning elsewhere this season in the hands of Alvaro Bautista in World Superbikes and Josh Brookes in BSB.

It is arguably the best all-round package and although it hasn't turned a wheel on the roads yet it hadn't been raced on the circuits either until very recently and it's already winning there.

The bike is going to be competitive - it all comes down to whether Alastair can adjust to riding it quickly and can get plenty of laps under his belt in qualifying. He'll again be the man to beat in the Supersports too.

As for his main challengers, Glenn Irwin is taking some time to gel fully with his new Kawasaki but hopefully he can get on the podium at the North West to give him a much-needed confidence boost.

Glenn is a class rider and I know he and the team found a new setting they liked in race two at Oulton Park. He could be right up there as the North West is a different proposition to short circuits - people say they're the same but they're not really.

Peter Hickman is the true professional in the paddock - he digs deep and never complains. He just gets his head down and gets on with it.

His team received some new parts before the Oulton BSB round and he seems happy with how the bike is running now with a good sixth-place result to show for his efforts there.

His main focus will be the TT and he'll be using the North West for testing as well as trying to win races. If conditions are OK, he'll be throwing down the gauntlet to the other frontrunners.

Dean Harrison is on fire at the moment - he's riding so well on short circuits and enjoying himself into the bargain. He's doing a good job on a new bike, he's fit and has a familiar team around him. He has yet to win at the North West so he'll be wanting to put that right.

Another man who is happy with the people he has around him this year is Ian Hutchinson. He may be short of track time and his Honda may not be as fast as the other bikes on the grid but it still represents a good package and the team will have data to work on from previous years.

Michael Dunlop will ride for Tyco BMW for the second successive season

Lee Johnston is going really well in British Supersport and seems to be in a happy place. I really rate him. He has his 'mojo' back, the roads are his priority and he will be in with a real chance, particularly in the Supersport and Superstocks.

All Michael Dunlop wants is to win and be as competitive as he can be. The new BMW obviously has huge potential and has so much power and a good chassis.

John McGuinness will be a little bit rusty but it will be great to see him back on the circuit after his big crash a couple of years ago. The Aprilia-powered Norton SG8 is fast and the combination of bike and rider has podium potential.

Michael Rutter can never ever be ruled out of a rostrum at the North West and he is seriously in love with his RCV Honda machine. He says it's the best bike he's ever ridden. Speedwise it's a rocket ship and he rode it at Macau and was very, very happy with it.

I'll be working with 19 newcomers this year as a Rider Liaison Officer and while all of them are as important as each other Richard Cooper is one to really keep an eye on.

He is riding the crest of a wave, really riding so well in British Superstocks and I'm sure he'll take to the North West circuit quickly.

He has visited the course a few times, been to see the action for himself and although he won't put any pressure on himself on his first appearance I think he can be very competitive and a top 10 finish is not beyond him.

Steve Plater was talking to BBC Sport NI's Richard Petrie