British Supersport: Seeley second to Kennedy at Oulton Park

Alastair Seeley recovered from a disappointing start to secure another podium finish

Alastair Seeley finished second in Sunday's British Supersport sprint race as Dubliner Jack Kennedy made it three wins out of three.

Carrick rider Seeley came in 3.601 seconds behind Kennedy at Oulton Park to ensure the same one-two in the opening three races of the season.

Richard Kerr was 11th with Eugene McManus three places back in 14th while Ross Patterson finished 16th.

There will be more BSB action at the English circuit on Monday.

"I didn't get the best of starts - I managed to get up to third and then second but Jack had too much of a gap," said EHA Yamaha rider Seeley.

"It's another second place and we'll go back to the garage and make the bike a bit better for Monday's feature race."

Reigning champion Kennedy tops the standings with Seeley 15 points back in second place.

Fermanagh's Lee Johnston, who did not race on Sunday, is sixth with Kerr seventh while McManus lies 14th and Patterson 16th.