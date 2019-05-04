William Dunlop tribute programme part of BBC Sport NI bikes coverage in May

William Dunlop's partner Janine Brolly and mother Louise Dunlop pictured at the Cornmarket Bike Awards at which William was inducted posthumously into the Hall of Fame

A tribute programme to Northern Ireland road racing star William Dunlop is to be aired on BBC One NI during this month's North West 200 race week.

The TV special, 'Remembering William' has been produced with the blessing of the late Ballymoney racer's partner Janine Brolly, and his family.

The programme will be broadcast on Tuesday 14 May at 22:40 BST.

William was tragically killed following a crash in practice at the Skerries 100 in July 2018.

One of the sport's most popular competitors, Dunlop rated among one of Ireland's greatest ever riders, winning races at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix and amassing 108 Irish national road race victories.

Friends, family and fellow riders remember some of his greatest moments on the track, sharing intimate stories about the unassuming rider.

The programme, hosted by BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson, reveals William's true personality, hearing from his partner Janine and mother Louise, who reveal how William struggled to handle fame.

The half-hour programme includes never before seen archive and many of William's most memorable victories, including North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix successes.

North West 200, Cookstown 100 and Tandragee 100

BBC Sport NI will again have full coverage of the North West 200 across TV, radio and online.

Stephen Watson will present three highlights programmes on BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday 17 May, Sunday 19 May and Monday 20 May and there will be a highlights programme again this year on Network BBC television. Fans can also re-live all the action on the BBC iPlayer.

Highlights will be shown at 21:30 BST on Friday and then at 22:35 on Sunday and Monday.

The BBC Sport website, bbc.co.uk/sportni will have live worldwide streaming of all races and practice sessions during the week.

Joel Taggart and Michael McNamee will be presenting BBC Radio Ulster's coverage from the NW200 - including the practice sessions live on Tuesday 14 May at 10:30 BST on MW and Thursday 16 May at 10:00 on MW.

All the races will be live on BBC Radio Ulster on Thursday 16 May from 17:30 and on Saturday 18 May from 10:00 BST on MW and on FM from 13:05.

In addition to the North West coverage, there will be highlights of the Cookstown 100 on Tuesday 7 May at 22:35 and the Tandragee 100 on Monday 13 May at 22:35, both on BBC One NI.