Tandragee 100: Derek Sheils and Derek McGee win races

Derek Sheils leads Derek McGee in the Open race over the 5.3-mile course in County Armagh

Derek Sheils and Derek McGee have secured early wins in the Open and Supersport classes at the sunsoaked Tandragee 100 national road races.

Burrows Engineering/RK Suzuki rider Sheils won the Open race by 0.4 seconds from long-time leader McGee, with Tobermore pilot Adam McLean in third.

McGee scooped Supersport success with just 0.3 seconds to spare over McLean after a thrilling race-long battle.

Dubliner Sheils completed the podium positions by coming home in third.

Michael Sweeney, Shaun Anderson and Thomas Maxwell made up the top six leaderboard in the Open event, with Sweeney also fourth in the Supersports.

McGee was man-of-the-meeting at last year's Tandragee and also at Cookstown seven days ago where he clinched a treble of victories.

McAdoo Kawasaki rider McLean came agonisingly close to repeating his Supersport success at Cookstown but was edged out by the in-form McGee on the final lap of six.

Among the races still to come are the Supertwins, the 125cc/Moto3 and the Senior Open, plus an appearance by Guy Martin in the classic race.

Highlights of this week's Tandragee 100 races, will be aired on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:35 BST on 23 May.