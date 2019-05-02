North West 200: Alastair Seeley to sit out Superstock races at Triangle circuit

Alastair Seeley switches from BMW power in 2018 to a Ducati Superbike for 2019

Alastair Seeley will not compete in the Superstock races at this year's North West 200 as he bids to add to his record tally of 24 wins at the event.

Seeley, 39, will ride a V4 Ducati in the two Superbike races for PBM Be Wiser Ducati and a Yamaha for EHA Racing in both Supersport outings.

The PBM team cannot supply a Superstock spec machine for the 2019 races.

"I would have to ride for three different teams," said Seeley, a treble winner 12 months ago.

"That would mean too much jumping about.

"I would have three different teams to work with, three different de-briefs to attend and three different bikes to set up. Plus three sets of leathers to be constantly changing," added the Carrickfergus rider.

Eight of Seeley's 24 successes around the Triangle circuit have come in the Superstock category, including edging out Peter Hickman in a thrilling second race last year.

The twice former British champion will instead focus his efforts on adding to his tally of 12 Supersport successes and four Superbike wins and the challenge of finding a race-winning set-up on the new Ducati on its North West debut.

Two-day Ducati test next week

"I would like to get the job done on Thursday night in the Supersport race because that takes some of the pressure off and anything else we can do will be a bonus," added Seeley.

"Apart from a couple of spins on Josh Brookes's bike at the BSB test at Portimao in March I haven't ridden the Ducati.

"It felt nice to ride but not really, really fast which is a good thing. Something that doesn't feel fast but is fast is ideal for the North West and the power delivery is very smooth and linear.

"Josh and I were team-mates for a couple of years and I have spent a lot of time talking and listening to him about the Ducati.

"There were problems at Silverstone but there are new parts arriving all the time to help with the development. Josh was fastest at the BSB test at Oulton last week and seems to have hit a sweet spot with the bike now.

"The team is planning a two-day test for me next week before the North West begins and we will need that track time to get set up and feel comfortable because this is a brand new bike."