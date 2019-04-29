GAA club Navan O'Mahonys bans parents from using mobiles

The club has introduced a phone-free zone on Saturday mornings

Navan O'Mahonys GAA club are hoping to encourage parents to support their children by banning mobile phones at underage training.

The County Meath club has introduced a phone free zone at nursery sessions.

"In today's society, people are constantly on their phones in restaurants, bars... and the sidelines is no different. We want to change this," the club said on its website.

The decision has been well received by the club's members.

The statement added: "The decision was taken after trainers noticed that parents were constantly looking at their phones instead of watching and encouraging their child to develop and share in the whole excitement of improving their skills.

"The nursery teaches girls and boys from four to six years of age camogie, hurling and football and sometimes kids just want to look up after catching a ball or using a hurl to see their parents cheering them on.

"Sometimes parents miss this memory because they are looking at a phone and this can lead to a disappointed child. At this age, it's all about catching a ball, kicking a ball and running with it or holding a hurl and we have to cheer them on.

"The club decided that if we get parents used to not using their phones now and encouraging their children to learn new skills then it will progress through the age groups.

"Navan O'Mahony's want to bring back the mentality that we are a family club and get everyone involved."

The first in camera 'Pride of Cubs' nursery session will be held on Saturday after last weekend's training had to be cancelled due to bad weather.