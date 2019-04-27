Cookstown 100: Derek McGee wins opening 125cc/Moto3 race as schedule re-jigged

Experienced photographer Norman Bell captures the action during qualifying for the Cookstown

Derek McGee won the opening race of Saturday's programme at the Cookstown 100 after heavy rain led the organisers to re-jig the schedule for the event.

Mullingar rider McGee came home 9.5 seconds ahead of Nigel Moore in the Moto3/125cc race held in wet and windy conditions at the Orritor circuit.

McGee, last year's triple Irish road race champion, was on board an ex-Grand Prix Moto 3 machine.

Derek Sheils took pole position for the big bike races in Friday's qualifying.

Sheils is bidding to continue his dominance of the Superbike class at Cookstown, having won the last five races held over the 3.2-mile course.

The Dubliner achieved doubles in the feature and Open events in 2016 and 2017, as well as a single success 12 months ago.

Sheils was quickest on his Burrows Engineering/Richardson Kelly 1000cc Suzuki, ahead of McGee, McAdoo Kawasaki pilot Adam McLean, Paul Jordan on a 600 Yamaha and Michael Sweeney.

McGee was fastest in Supersport qualifying, followed by the 2018 man of the meeting McLean, Jordan, Sweeney and Sheils, with Skerries man Sweeney topping the Supertwins.

The first big bike race of the weekend was scheduled to take place on Friday evening but was postponed until Saturday because of the adverse weather.

Race organisers are planning to run the Junior Support and Junior Classic events next in the hope that improved weather later in the day will allow the higher capacity machines to take to the track.