North West 200: Paul Jordan to ride Kawasaki and Yamaha machinery

Paul Jordan rode at the Macau Grand Prix for the first time in November for the Dafebet Devitt team

Magherafelt rider Paul Jordan hopes to achieve a first podium when he competes at next month's North West 200.

Jordan, 27, will ride a Superstock-spec Kawasaki for Dafabet Devitt Racing in all four of the big bike races, plus a Yamaha Supersport machine.

His best finish at the Triangle circuit to date was an eighth place in the 2014 Supersport event.

"I've never really had a lot of luck at the North West but I want a really good crack at the 600cc races," said Jordan.

"Usually I've been racing bikes there that I haven't ridden before so I was starting on the back foot. This year will be a different kettle of fish as the bikes will be a lot more familiar to me."

"I will do plenty of homework and then get stuck in. I want to try to build on every practice and qualifying session and watch what the top riders like Alastair Seeley are doing. I will try to pick up some of the wee things they do that I don't."

Jordan enjoyed an impressive close to his 2018 season, winning the Supersport race at Armoy before grabbing the opportunity he was offered to join their Dafabet Devitt's Kawasaki squad for the Ulster Grand Prix.

Strong performances at Dundrod saw the Magherafelt rider being retained by the team for the Macau Grand Prix and then offered a seat for 2019.

''I surprised myself at last year's Ulster Grand Prix because I jumped in to it all with the team without much time to learn or settle in.' he explained.

"But I was able to run with the leaders by the end of the event, taking a sixth in the Superstock race and fourth in the Superbike race. Plus I did a 131mph lap.

"Before I only had one bike at the North West but with two machines this year I will have a lot more track time and that will help me get up to speed quicker."