Carl Phillips makes it six wins out of six as he is crowned 'King of Kirkistown'

Carl Phillips has put a disappointing 2018 season behind him with six Superbike wins

Carl Phillips made it six wins from six starts in this year's Ulster Superbike Championship as he was crowned 'King of Kirkistown' on Easter Monday.

Phillips, 25, won both big bike races, with Lisburn's David Haire and Waterford's Brian McCormack both taking a second and a third place apiece.

Former BSB rider Phillips was also a double winner at the Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

He kicked off the season with a double at the County Down circuit in March.

Phillips will make his first road racing appearance on an Italian Paton machine in the Supertwins class at next month's North West 200.

The Lisburn rider took his J McC Roofing Kawasaki to victory in the first leg at Kirkistown on Monday, edging out Haire by 0.122 seconds, with McCormack third on a BMW.

After a race-long battle, Phillips enjoyed a 0.7 seconds advantage over McCormack at the end of race two.

The longstanding 'King of Kirkistown' title was revived this year after it was last held in 2010, when Marshall Neill was the winner.

Tobermore rider Adam McLean picked up fourth place finishes in both Superbike outings but was first home in both Supersport races to make it three wins in a row in that class, having achieved a double at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

The McAdoo Kawasaki rider was fortunate to walk away following a big crash in the second race won by Magherafelt's Paul Jordan, with Christian Elkin runner-up on both occasions.

Jeremy McWilliams warmed up for the North West 200 with successes in both Supertwins races, setting a new lap record of 58.312 seconds in the process on Ryan Farquhar's 2019-spec KMR Kawasaki.