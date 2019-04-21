British Superbikes: Elliott secures maiden victory at Silverstone

Josh Elliott won the opening race of the 2019 British Superbike Championship season

Fermanagh rider Josh Elliott has been awarded his first British Superbike win after Tarran Mackenzie was hit with a three-second penalty at Silverstone.

Elliott, 22, finished 2.983 seconds behind Mackenzie, who was punished for a dangerous manoeuvre on team-mate Jason O'Halloran on the final corner.

It is also a first British Superbike success for the Ballinamallard man's team OMG Racing Suzuki.

Andrew Irwin was the next best of the NI contingent in race one in sixth.

Keith Farmer was down in 15th while Glenn Irwin and David Allingham crashed out.