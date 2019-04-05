World Superbikes: Series leader Bautista tops practice with Rea third fastest

Bautista has finished ahead of champion Rea is all six races so far this season

World Superbike Championship leader Alvaro Bautista topped Friday's practice in Aragon with Jonathan Rea third and Eugene Laverty fifth.

Spaniard Bautista has won all six races in the first two rounds and his time of one minute 49.607 seconds left him 0.519 ahead of Britain's Alex Lowes.

Champion Rea, 26 points behind Bautista after finishing second in all six races, was a further 0.023 back.

Rea's Northern Ireland compatriot Laverty was 0.749 behind the Spaniard.

The defending champion, who clinched a record fourth successive title in 2018, was 0.605 faster than his Kawasaki team-mate Haslam who was seventh.

Bautista's Ducati team-mate Chaz Davies continued his early-season struggles as he was ninth fastest - 1.313 seconds off the pace.

Toomebridge man Laverty is competing for another of the Ducati teams, the GoEleven outfit.