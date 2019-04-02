Nadieh Schoots: Dutch woman to race at the Cookstown 100

Nadieh Schoots became the first female to qualify for a Superbike race at last year's North West 200

Dutch woman Nadieh Schoots has joined the entries for the Cookstown 100 which will take place later this month.

Twenty-eight-year-old Schoots, who raced at last year's North West 200, will compete in both the open race and main Cookstown 100 Superbike class.

Schoots' racing experience includes two years in the British Superstock Championship for the Ian Lougher Team.

The Dutch woman became the first female rider to qualify for a Superbike race at last year's North West 200.

After producing a qualifying lap of 110.445mph, Schoots went through the speed trap in the Superbike event at over 180mph before crashing out on the fourth lap.

Schoots, who hails from Zuiland, will be competing in an Irish National Road Racing event for the first time at the Cookstown meeting, which takes place on 26-27 April.