Football League Division One: Tyrone unchanged for Dublin showdown

Peter Harte continues at full-forward for Tyrone after scoring 1-3 against Cavan in round five

Division One: Dublin v Tyrone Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 16 March Throw-in: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport NI website

Tyrone have named an unchanged team for their Division One match against Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday.

Red Hands manager Mickey Harte has kept faith with the same side that started their round five victory against Cavan as they target a third consecutive win.

It will be the first meeting of the two sides since last year's All-Ireland final, which Dublin won by six points.

Tyrone have moved up to fifth place in the table after recovering from back-to-back defeats by Kerry and Mayo.

A draw against Roscommon and victories against Monaghan and Cavan have eased the threat of relegation with two games remaining.

The Red Hands team features 11 of the players that started last year's All-Ireland final, with newcomers Hugh Pat McGeary and Ben McDonnell joined by Frank Burns and Richard Donnelly, who both came off the bench in last September's decider.

Tyrone XV: Morgan; Hampsey, McNamee, HP McGeary; McCann, Burns, McDonnell; McShane, Donnelly; Donnelly, Sludden, Meyler; McAliskey, Harte, K McGeary.