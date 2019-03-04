Ulster clubs celebrate All-Ireland camogie success 4 Mar From the section Northern Ireland Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/northern-ireland/47439361 Read more about sharing. Slaughtneil arrived at Croke Park aiming to win the All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship for the third year in a row St Martin's captain Katie O’Connor greets Slaughtneil 's Siobhan Bradley and referee Liz Dempsey before the final Tina Hannon's goal in the third minute gave the Ulster champions the perfect start against their Wexford opponents Slaughtneil duo Ceat McEldowney and Shannon Graham compete with St Martin's Lisa Firman during the second half in Dublin Snow was falling at Croke Park as the Derry side celebrated their five-point win over St Martin's Shannon Graham and player of the match Tina Hannon show their delight after Slaughtneil secured their third All-Ireland in a row Slaughtneil retained the Bill and Agnes Carroll Cup by beating St Martin's of Wexford 1-9 to 0-7 There were celebrations for another Ulster club as Down outfit Clonduff won the Intermediate Championship for the first time They narrowly beat Waterford club St Martin's - 10 points to nine. Here, Isabella O’Hare of Clonduff competes against Shauna Fitzgerald Clonduff's Fionnuala Carr and Sara-Louise Carr close in on Gallitir's Clodagh Carroll during the intermediate final at Croke Park Clondiff celebrate after their narrow 0-10 to 0-9 win over Waterford's Gallitir in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Championship final