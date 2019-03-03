Football League Division One: Kerry edge Monaghan with late surge in Killarney

Kerry's Jack Sherwood and Conor McCarthy of Monaghan scramble for possession

Monaghan suffered their fourth Division One defeat in a row as they lost by four points to Kerry despite leading for most of the match in Killarney.

It was the 64th minute before the home side went ahead and Darren Hughes was then sent off for the Farney men as Kerry won 0-17 to 0-13.

Sean O'Shea and Conor McManus each scored eight points in a match that was delayed for 10 minutes due to snow.

Monaghan, who beat Dublin in the league opener, remain bottom of the table.

The victory was a fifth consecutive one for Peter Keane's Football League Division One leaders.

After arriving at the Fitzgerald Stadium late because of the snow, Malachy O'Rourke's men opened the scoring in the first minute through McManus and it was two points all after a frenetic opening five minutes.

The visitors edged in front with a magnificent free from the impressive McManus before Stephen O'Hanlon stretched their lead to two points.

Their margin was never more than three points and they were ahead 0-7 to 0-4 when O'Shea got the first of his eight points in the 18th minute.

An open and entertaining first half was brought to a close when McManus got his sixth point with a free in injury time to give Monaghan a 0-9 to 0-7 half-time lead.

The hosts were on the front foot at the start of the second half and were soon level at 0-9 all through O'Shea and Tommy Walsh.

The teams continued to trade points until 0-12 all before Stephen O'Brien put Kerry ahead for the first time in the match and Dara Moynihan doubled the lead less than a minute later.

Monaghan were then reduced to 14 men two minutes later when Hughes was sent off for a second yellow card and Kerry took control after Colin Walshe had pulled a quick point back.

Two further points from O'Shea and one from Tom O'Sullivan ensured victory for Kerry and made Monaghan's encounter with Cavan in fortnight's time very significant as they bid to avoid relegation.