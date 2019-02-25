Graeme Irwin: Carrickfergus rider makes switch to BSB Championship

Irwin brothers Andrew, Graeme and Glenn will all be competing in the BSB this season

Former British Motocross champion Graeme Irwin will make the switch to tarmac this season by competing in the British Superstock Championship.

The Carrickfergus rider, who will join brothers Glenn and Andrew in the BSB Championship, was forced to retire from motocross due to a wrist injury.

Irwin will be riding for Kawasaki after successfully testing a 1000cc machine, prepared by brother Glenn, in Spain.

Irwin had wrist surgery that ended his 2018 season in September.

The injury, which he suffered during the final round of the World Motocross Championship in Italy, prevented him from defending the title he won in 2017.

Graeme is the third Irwin brother to make the switch to tarmac racing, with Andrew and Glenn having previously made the same move.