World Superbikes: Bautista debut hat-trick as Rea takes second places

World Superbike newcomer Alvaro Bautista secured a hat-trick of wins at the opening round of this year's series at Phillip Island as champion Jonathan Rea finished second in each race.

Bautista, 34, followed up his maiden success on Saturday by winning the newly-introduced 10-lap Superpole sprint race and race two on Sunday.

The Spaniard is only the second rider in history to win his opening races.

The Ducati rider boasts a maximum 62 points with Rea second on 49.

