Graeme Irwin: Carrick rider set for move from motocross to BSB

Former British Motocross Champion Graeme Irwin is poised for a dramatic switch to the BSB Championship.

The Carrickfergus rider announced his retirement from motocross this week because of wrist injury.

Irwin has revealed he's set to test a 1000cc machine next week in Spain, with a view to racing in the British Superstock Championship.

The injury prevents him from riding a dirt bike but Irwin believes it will be possible to compete on a road machine.

The bike has been prepared by Graeme's brother Glenn, who rides in the British Superbike Championship alongside their other brother Andrew.

A final decision will not be made until after the test at Monteblanco.

Irwin had wrist surgery that ended his 2018 season and prevented him from defending the title he won in 2017.