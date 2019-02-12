John Morrison: Well-respected former Mayo coach and Antrim manager dies

John Morrison
Morrison was well known as an innovative coach

John Morrison, one of GAA's most respected coaches, has died.

Morrison was Mayo coach alongside Mickey Moran when they reached the All-Ireland final against Kerry in 2006.

He also managed Antrim during a career that saw him serve on the backroom staff of home county Armagh as well as Donegal, Derry, Leitrim and Cavan.

Derry GAA described Morrison as "an inspirational man with a brilliant coaching mind who leaves us with many fond memories".

"Our thoughts are with John's family and Armagh Gaels at this time," the county said on Twitter.

Armagh Harps, a club Morrison played for and managed, said they were "shocked and saddened this morning to learn of the sudden passing of John Morrison - a former player, manager, chairman and Hall of Fame inductee".

In recent years, Morrison also managed the Monaghan ladies team.

