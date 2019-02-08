British Superbikes: Andy Reid to contest Superstock series

Andy Reid will ride for the Tyco BMW team in 2019

Northern Ireland rider Andy Reid has rejoined the Tyco BMW team and will compete in the British Superstock 1000cc series this season.

The Jordanstown rider last rode for the team in 2017 when he briefly raced in the Superbike class.

The 24-year-old won two races for EHA Racing in the opening two rounds of last year's Superstock championship at Donington Park and Brands Hatch.

"I really am stoked to be back in the Tyco BMW team," said Reid.

"I loved being here for a short period back in 2017 when a late call came to step up to the Superbike class.

"Last season I rode in the Superstock series with another set-up, and proved that I have the pace to run at the front and win races. On that basis and, getting to work with an experienced crew, who took Keith Farmer to the Superstock title last season on the BMW - I can't wait to get started."