Joey Thompson: Yorkshire rider retires from road racing

Thompson secured a podium finish at the 2018 North West 200
Thompson secured a podium finish at the 2018 North West 200

Joey Thompson has retired from professional road racing after failing to secure a "competitive package" for the 2019 season.

The Yorkshire rider was the best newcomer at the 2017 Ulster Grand Prix.

He also secured a podium finish in the Supertwin race at the 2018 North West 200.

"It is with great regret that I have to announce that I will be calling time on my professional road racing career," Thompson said.

"After two very successful years racing on the roads and the Isle of Man TT, I cannot find myself a competitive package.

"Thanks to all my loyal fans and sponsors."

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you