All-Ireland Club Camogie: Slaughtneil beat Ardrahan to reach third consecutive final

Shannon Graham was on target twice for Slaughtneil

Slaughtneil remained on course for an All-Ireland Club Camogie hat-trick with a semi-final victory over Ardrahan in Ashbourne.

Tina Hannon hit three points as the Derry side beat their Galway opponents 0-8 to 0-4 to reach the final.

Slaughtneil, All-Ireland winners for the last two seasons, held a 0-4 to 0-3 lead at the break but took control of the match in the second half.

They will play St Martin's of Wexford in the final.

Sinead Mellon opened the scoring for Slaughtneil after just 30 seconds, with Rebecca Hennelly soon equalising with a free.

Playing with a strong breeze, points from Hannon, Shannon Graham and Ailish Cassidy saw the Derry side open a lead before Hennelly got a hat-trick of her own to bring it back to a one-point difference at half-time.

Ava Linskey levelled for the Galway side on 37 minutes, but Slaughtneil then took charge and Hannon went on a solo run before pointing to restore their lead.

Hannon completed her hat-trick and Louise Dougan and Graham added further points to send Slaughtneil through to the final against St Martins, who beat Inniscarra 0-11 to 0-5 in Sunday's other last-four tie.

In the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship, Down team Clonduff beat Craughwell of Galway to reach the final, where they will play Gailltír of Waterford.