Institute skipper Michael McCrudden wins December player award

A familiar sight this season - Michael McCrudden celebrates scoring for Institute

Institute captain Michael McCrudden has been named as the NIFWA player of the month for December.

The 27-year-old striker has netted 18 goals this season for the north-west side, with seven coming last month.

It's a double for McCrudden after one his four strikes against Cliftonville gave the highly-rated forward the goal of the month award.

McCrudden said last month that he could not rule out a move away from Institute.

The forward's goals have helped Paddy McLaughlin's newly-promoted team to seventh place in the Premiership.

McCrudden's opener against the Reds in a 6-4 victory - a superb 13-pass team effort, got the vote of the football writers.