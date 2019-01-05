Barry Gray: Cliftonville boss may resign after Irish Cup defeat

Barry Gray took over from Gerard Lyttle in the Solitude post in 2017

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray says he will discuss his position with players and the club board in the next 24 hours after Saturday's Irish Cup defeat.

The north Belfast side were beaten 1-0 by Dungannon at Solitude to bring up a fifth straight defeat for the Reds.

"Performance levels have been very poor and I have to take responsibility for that - and I do," said Gray.

"At this point, we have to sit down and make some big decisions and see where we go from here."

The former Warrenpoint Town manager succeeded Gerard Lyttle in the Solitude hot seat in 2017 and the team reached the Irish Cup final last May.

However, hopes of success in the current campaign have been dashed with Cliftonville slipping to sixth in Premiership and now out of all cup competitions.

Gray added: "We have to ask serious questions about the reaction, about my position first and foremost - you can see the reaction of the fans at the end of the game, they're clearly not happy - and rightly so.

"We need to take grace and see if my workload is enough for what Cliftonville expect and what they should be getting.

"We're effectively in the first week of January and our season is over, we have nothing else to play for so there is certainly a discussion to be had between myself, the board and the players in the next 24 hours to see where we go.

"Listen, I'll be first to say, that nobody can be harder working than what I am and everyone that surrounds me can back me up on that.

"But we have to be realistic, it's football and some things just don't work, no matter how hard you work. We haven't got round that corner and I am at the helm so the can stops with me and I have to take responsibility.

"I hope so (I'm in charge for the Ards game), that's all I can say but it's a case that the fans, or the vast majority of them, don't want me.

"And there are lots of fans that have been supportive and I thank them for that - the players have backed me at every opportunity. It's a results-driven game so it's a case of the next 24 hours, we'll decide what's best for Cliftonville."