Defender Mark Edgar returns to Bannsiders in short-term deal

Mark Edgar celebrates scoring during for Carrick Rangers last season
Mark Edgar celebrates scoring during for Carrick Rangers last season

Mark Edgar is back for a second spell with Coleraine after signing until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old defender, who joins from amateur side Portrush, made 13 appearances at the Showgrounds before moving to Carrick Rangers in 2017.

"He impressed me when I was Dungannon Swifts manager," Coleraine boss Rodney McAree told the club website.

"We need competition in the full-back positions after injuries to Lyndon Kane and Aaron Traynor."

The Coleraine native also boasts Blackburn Rovers amongst his former clubs as he spent time as a trainee with the Lancashire club.

McAree added: "I'm delighted to bring Mark back to the club as he knows this is a big opportunity for him.

"Mark has a sweet left foot and an excellent delivery but it's down to him to make this second chance count and I'm sure he will."

