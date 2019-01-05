Manager award double for Ballymena boss Jeffrey

David Jeffrey has been Ballymena United's manager since March 2016

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey has won the NIFWA manager of the month award for second month in a row.

The Sky Blues defeated Linfield, Warrenpoint Town, Crusaders, Ards and Newry City in December as well as drawing 3-3 with Coleraine.

"I cannot tell you just how much this award means to me," said Jeffrey, who has won the award a record 36 times.

"December was a wonderful month - my backroom staff and the players deserve tremendous credit for their efforts."

He added: "I appreciate each one of these awards, and I'd like to thank the Football Writers for their support."

Ballymena moved top of the Premiership thanks to an amazing unbeaten of 19 games before losing out to Crusaders on New Year's Day.