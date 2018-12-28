Dr McKenna Cup: New Down boss Paddy Tally set to begin tenure against Cavan

Tally (right) was part of the management team that led his native Tyrone to their first All-Ireland title in 2003

New Down manager Paddy Tally is set to take charge of the Mournemen for the first time when they take on Cavan in the Dr McKenna Cup on Sunday.

Cavan have already bested Down twice in 2018, most recently in a fiery All-Ireland qualifier at Brewster Park.

Tally was appointed in August following the departure of Eamonn Burns.

Holders Donegal begin their title defence at home to Queen's in the other Section A encounter while Monaghan meet Antrim in Clones.

Double All-Ireland winner Burns left his role in July after three years at the helm of Down football.

Tally, part of Mickey Harte's management team during Tyrone's inaugural All-Ireland winning campaign in 2003, is tasked with rejuvenating a Down side that endured a disappointing 2018 having reached the final of the Ulster Championship a year earlier.

The Mournemen suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Donegal in the semi-finals of the provincial competition before an ill-disciplined display against the Breffni side ended their summer.

Cavan too will be under new management for Sunday's meting, with Michael Graham set to take charge in a competitive game for the first time since being appointed to succeed Mattie McGleenan in August.

Donegal assistant manager Paul McGonigle suggested that his side's victory in the McKenna Cup last year laid a platform for their Ulster Championship success, and provided an invaluable breeding ground for some of the county's young talent.

Their provincial success did however come at a cost with star forward Patrick McBrearty suffering a season-ending ACL injury in their victory over Fermanagh.

They go into Sunday's meeting with Queen's as heavy favourites despite being likely to be without several other key players including McHugh's Kilcar club-mate Ryan McHugh who was advised to sit out the rest of the year following a second concussion injury in September.

Monaghan are also seeking to build on an impressive 2018 in which they came agonisingly close to reaching a first All-Ireland final since 1930.

Having defeated Dublin in the league, Malachy O'Rourke's side bounced back from a shock defeat by Fermanagh in the Ulster quarter-finals to romp their way through the qualifiers before topping their Super-8s group.

The Farneymen met Antrim in Section B, with Armagh having already began their campaign in confident fashion with a 25-point thrashing of St Mary's.

Tyrone top Section C after the opening round of fixtures courtesy of their comfortable win over Derry.

Dr McKenna Cup Section B - Saturday 29 December (14:00 GMT) Monaghan v Antrim St Tiernach's Park