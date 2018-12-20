Newry City: Striker Karl Moody signs from Malahide United

Manager Darren Mullen will hope Moody can alleviate some of Newry's scoring problems

Danske Bank Premiership: Newry City v Glentoran Venue: The Showgrounds, Newry Date: Friday, 21 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Preview, live updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Newry City and Glentoran will both be unable to field their latest signings for their Irish Premiership game at the Showgrounds on Friday.

The Glens will look to end a nine-match winless run when they visit City, who can climb above Dungannon with a win.

Newry have recruited Karl Moody from Malahide United but the striker cannot play for the club until 12 January.

Glentoran's new signing Darren Murray must wait until their Irish Cup tie on 5 January to make his debut.

Murray had been without a club since being released by Championship side Portadown last month.

Moody has made the switch to the Premiership from Leinster Senior League club Malahide until the end of the season.

The striker, 25, will offer some much-needed firepower for Darren Mullen's side, who are the league's lowest goalscorers.

Earlier this month City brought former Portadown legend Vinny Arkins in as a forwards coach as they look to improve on a strike rate that has delivered just 14 league goals in 19 games this season.

"I've always said we would look to add to our attacking options in this window and Karl fits the bill in terms of what we are looking for," said Mullen.

"He has been training with us for the past month and has shown enough in that period to impress myself and the other coaching staff.

"He's a player who is lively in the box and shoots on sight which is something we haven't been doing much of this season.

"It will take a while for Karl to get used to us and visa versa but I've no doubt he will do well for us."

Newry have four points from their last two games - a 1-1 draw at Dungannon and a 1-0 win against Coleraine - and if they can avoid defeat on Friday it will be their longest unbeaten run in the league this season.