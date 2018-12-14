North West 200: Alastair Seeley to ride Supersport for EHA Racing

Alastair Seeley has won 24 races over the 8.9-mile Triangle circuit

Alastair Seeley will seek to emulate his double success in the Supersport class at the North West 200 in 2018 when he again rides for the EHA Racing Yamaha team at the 2019 event.

Seeley secured pole position and set a new class lap record in May.

The 39-year-old Carrickfergus rider will compete for the same team in next year's British Supersport series.

Seeley also won a Superstock race for Tyco BMW this year and his record tally of North West wins now stands at 24.

The former British Superstock and Supersport champion rode for Tyco BMW in the Superbike class but the Moneymore-based team have yet to reveal their road race plans for next season.

"I gelled well with the team and the EHA Racing Yamaha at this year's event, which was memorable for everyone involved," said Seeley.

"So to be able to come back in 2019 to defend those two Supersport wins with the same team - who I will be racing full-time with next season - is very pleasing indeed.

"The preparation has already begun in terms of my race fitness and we will get our testing plan underway in the New Year."