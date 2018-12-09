Sky Blues boss Jeffrey wins NIFWA Manager of Month award for record 35th time

David Jeffrey receives the November award from NIFWA chairman Keith Bailie

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey has been named NIFWA Manager of the Month for a record 35th time.

Jeffrey's table-topping team enjoyed a sensational November with Premiership victories over Glenavon, Glentoran, Cliftonville, Glentoran and Newry City.

The Sky Blues also booked their place in the semi-finals of the League Cup with a win over Ards.

"It's been a great start to the season for us - long may it continue," said Jeffrey.

He added: "I must thank the Football Writers for this award. I can assure you that this means as much to me as my first award.

"But credit must go to my backroom staff and my players, who have been magnificent in recent weeks.

"Ultimately, it's down to the players on the pitch and how they look after themselves away from it - up to now they've done very well.