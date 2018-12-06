Linfield inform Ballymena United of plans to hold talks with striker McMurray

McMurray has scored twice this season in 10 league appearances

Linfield have informed Ballymena United that they plan to hold talks with transfer-listed striker Jonathan McMurray.

The Sky Blues announced last month that the former Cliftonville forward was being made available to other clubs.

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey confirmed that they had "received a letter from Linfield advising of their intention to approach Jonathan with a view to negotiating a contract with him".

McMurray joined Ballymena in 2016.

He had been on loan at Warrenpoint Town from his parent club Cliftonville. The 24-year-old struggled with injury at the start of this season and has scored twice in 10 league appearances.

Ballymena also revealed that Reece Glendinning has fractured his ankle and will be out "for several weeks".

The midfielder suffered the injury in last Saturday's win over Linfield and the fracture was confirmed by a second X-ray.

"It's most disappointing for him as he had awaited his opportunity and when it came he was playing well," Jeffrey said in a statement on the club's Facebook page.

Goalkeeper Ross Glendinning remains out with a shoulder injury, while defender Scot Whiteside will not be included in the squad for Saturday's trip to Warrenpoint Town because of a hamstring strain.