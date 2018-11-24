World Superbikes: Eugene Laverty to ride for Ducati team in 2019

Laverty recorded a first pole position and two podium finishes after suffering a pelvic injury last season

Eugene Laverty is to ride a Ducati for the Team Go Eleven outfit in the 2019 World Superbike Championship.

The Toomebridge rider was eighth in this year's series but was dropped from Shaun Muir's Milwaukee Aprilia team, which is switching to BMW machinery.

Laverty, 32, will ride the new Ducati Panigale V4 R.

"The past five weeks has been a stressful period so it's great to secure a competitive seat in the end," said Laverty.

"The support from Ducati is reassuring and I'm confident that we will have a package to fight for victory next season.

"Thank you to Denis Sacchetti and everyone at Team Go Eleven for putting their trust in me," he added.

In six previous seasons in the World Superbike series, Laverty has achieved a best overall finish of second in 2013.

The Irish rider was replaced by former world champion Tom Sykes in the Shaun Muir Racing line-up for 2019.

He missed three World Superbike rounds last season with an injury but returned to clinch a pole position and two podium finishes.

Team Go Eleven previously campaigned Kawasaki bikes in the global series.

