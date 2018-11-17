Macau Grand Prix: Peter Hickman cruises to third win in four years

Peter Hickman holds the lap record for the Isle of man TT

England's Peter Hickman secured a third Macau Grand Prix victory in four years by winning a shortened race at the 3.8-mile Guia circuit on Saturday.

The result was taken after eight laps following a crash on lap nine.

Lincolnshire rider Phil Crowe and Ben Wylie from Shropshire were involved in the incident.

Wylie was taken to hospital with injuries which were understood to be not serious, while Crowe was reported to be fine.

Riding an Aspire Ho by Bathams Racing BMW, Hickman finished 0.795 seconds ahead of eight-time winner Michael Rutter on an RC213-V MotoGP-based Honda.

Hampshire rider Martin Jessopp was third on a PBM Be Wiser Ducati to clinch his sixth podium at the event.

English riders Danny Webb and Gary Johnson were fourth and fifth respectively with Austrian Horst Saiger completing the top six.

Twenty-three time TT winner John McGuinness was 10th on his return to Superbike action following his recovery from injuries sustained in a crash at the NW200 in 2017.

Hickman previously won in 2016 and 2017.

Last year's winner, Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin, opted not to take part in the race this time.

Rutter led in the early stages but was overhauled by Hickman who completed a clean sweep of victories at the international road races in 2018, having triumphed at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix.

Hickman set a new absolute lap record at the TT in June at over 135mph and went on to finish fifth overall in the British Superbike Championship.