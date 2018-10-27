World Superbikes: Final race in Qatar called off after thunderstorms

World champion Rea has won 17 races this season

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea was denied a chance to break more records as the final race of the season was cancelled due to safety concerns.

After storms at the Losail circuit in Qatar, the race was called off amid concerns for the riders' safety.

It robbed four-in-a-row champion Rea, 31, of the chance to break Doug Polen's record of 17 wins in a single season.

Northern Irishman Rea was also denied the opportunity to surpass his own record of points won in a season.

The Kawasaki rider finished 21 shy of the 566 points he won last year.