World Superbikes: Champion Jonathan Rea on verge of breaking more records

Jonathan Rea earned his 10th straight World Superbike win in Argentina despite suffering from food poisoning

Jonathan Rea has a number of World Superbike records in his sights ahead of the final round of the year in Qatar on Friday and Saturday.

The Northern Irishman is one behind the record of 17 race wins in a season, set in 1991 by American Doug Polen.

The Kawasaki rider is also level with Carl Fogarty's record of 55 WSBK victories with a single manufacturer, with Fogarty's haul coming on a Ducati.

Rea clinched a fourth straight world title at Magny-Cours in September.

He is on 520 points for the year - 36 less than his highest tally for a championship season.

He set a new record of 10 consecutive World Superbike race wins by completing a double at the new El Villicum circuit in Argentina in the penultimate round earlier this month.

That saw the Ballyclare man better the previous feats of nine straight wins by Neil Hodgson and Colin Edwards.

Rea's fellow Northern Irish rider Eugene Laverty will compete in his final World Superbike races for the Shaun Muir Racing team in Qatar.

The 32-year-old, who set the early pace in free practice at the Losail International Circuit on Thursday, was this week dropped from the team for next season.

He is currently in ninth position in the World Superbike Championship, one place ahead of already-axed team-mate Lorenzo Savadori.