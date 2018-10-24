World Superbikes: Developer behind Lake Torrent project goes into receivership

Jonathan Rea clinched a fourth successive World Superbike title at the end of September

The developer behind the plans for the multi-million pound Lake Torrent project in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, has gone into receivership.

According to Companies House records, Manna Developments Ltd went into receivership on 22 October which may be a fatal blow to the proposed circuit.

The £30m project was set to develop 160 acres of clay pits in Coalisland into a world class motorsport facility.

Development on the site stalled earlier this year.

This was reportedly because of "planning issues and tests relating to old mineshafts on the site".

Earlier this year Manna Developments Ltd signed a three-year agreement with World Superbike Championship owners Dorna to host a round of the global series, starting in 2019.

However it became obvious that the proposed 2.2-mile circuit would not be ready in time after construction had been delayed.