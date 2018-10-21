Ulster Camogie: Slaughtneil defeat Loughgiel 0-11 to 0-8 to retain their provincial title

Tina Hannon finished as Slaughtneil's top scorer with 0-6

Slaughtneil won their third consecutive Ulster Camogie title with a 0-11 to 0-8 victory over Loughgiel Shamrocks.

The reigning All-Ireland champions held-off a second-half recovery by Antrim's Loughgiel to continue their provincial dominance.

An unanswered four-point burst gave the Derry club a 0-8 to 0-3 half-time lead but they had to dig deep to retain their title in Dungannon.

The win means Slaughtneil will advance to next year's All-Ireland semi-finals.

The defending champions held a narrow 0-4 to 0-3 lead after a cagey start to the game, which was a repeat of last year's Ulster final, but they reeled-off four points without reply to take control with Tina Hannon scoring five points against the wind in the opening half.

Loughgiel reduced the deficit to three points during the closing stages but Slaughtneil goalkeeper Jolene Bradley produced a good save in the final minutes to deny Caitlin Dobbin a dramatic late goal.