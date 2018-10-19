Sunflower Trophy: Richard Cooper wins Superbike opener at Bishopscourt

Richard Cooper is a former British Superstock champion

Bishopscourt circuit newcomer Richard Cooper won the first Superbike race of the Sunflower Trophy meeting on Friday.

The Buildbase Suzuki rider finished 0.25 seconds ahead of MSS Kawasaki pilot Danny Buchan, with Michael Laverty third on the Tyco BMW.

Cooper, 35, earlier set the fastest time in qualifying and will start as favourite for Saturday's feature race.

Glenn Irwin set the fastest time in qualifying for the Supertwins events, followed by Jeremy McWilliams.

Carrickfergus rider Irwin is unable to defend the Sunflower Trophy title he won for the last two years because the PBM Be Wiser Ducati he has been competing on in British Superbikes this year is not available.

English road race regular Dan Cooper, newly crowned British Junior Supersport champion Eunan McGlinchey, Carl Phillips and Robert Kennedy made up the top six in Supertwin practice.

Toomebridge rider Laverty was 3.5 seconds behind runner-up Buchan in the nine-lap Superbike outing, with Silicone Engineering Kawasaki's Dean Harrison, Ulster Superbike champion Gerard Kinghan and Cooper making up the top six leaderboard.

Nottingham racer Cooper took the lead in the closing stages, overhauling early leader Buchan and Laverty.

Laverty is aiming for a seventh success in the main Sunflower Trophy race and a first triumph since 2010, while Essex rider Buchan is a two-time winner.

Cooper rounded off his BSB season with a win in the last of three races held at the final round of the series at Brands Hatch last weekend.

Jason Lynn topped Supersport qualifying from Kennedy and Richard Kerr, with former double British 125cc champion Christian Elkin best of the 125/Moto3s, ahead of Paul Robisnon, Sam Laffins, Eugene McManus, Jeremy McWilliams and Gary Dunlop.