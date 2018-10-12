Down SFC: Burren out to end Kilcoo's reign as champions

All-Ireland winner Paddy O'Rourke is manager of Burren

Burren will have an added incentive to stop Kilcoo's bid for a seventh consecutive Down SFC title when they contest Sunday's final at Pairc Esler.

The two most successful clubs in Down championship history will meet in a repeat of last year's final when Kilcoo equalled Burren's six-in-a-row record.

Since regaining the Frank O'Hare Cup in 2012, Kilcoo have eclipsed their rivals to win 16 county titles.

Burren, who have 13 titles, won their six-in-a-row between 1983 and 1988.

Kilcoo, who are set to compete in their eighth final in 10 years, have impressed once again this season and booked their place in the Pairc Esler showpiece with a 1-13 to 2-6 semi-final win over St Peter's Warrenpoint.

Burren, who thrashed Mayobridge by 5-12 to 2-11 in their semi-final, have appeared in three Down SFC finals since their last victory in 2011.

Also over the weekend, both of this year's Cavan SFC semi-finals will be replayed.

Lavey and Castlerahan finished tied on 0-12 apiece last weekend and the pair will meet again at Cootehill on Saturday while Gowna and Crosserlough must also meet again at Kingscourt.

On Sunday, Cushendall and St Johns will meet in Ballycastle for their Antrim SHC semi-final replay with Loughgiel Shamrocks awaiting the winners in this year's final.

Ciaran Johnston's late free earned St John's a replay in their drawn match in Dunloy and the Belfast club will be eager to secure a county final appearance after their footballers lost to Glenavy in their semi-final last week.

WEEKEND CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Morgan Fuels Down SFC final

Burren v Kilcoo - Sunday, 16:00, Pairc Esler

Hotel Kilmore Cavan SFC semi-final replays

Crosserlough v Gowna - Saturday, 14:00, Cootehill

Castlerahan v Lavey - Saturday, 16:30, Kingscourt

Bathshack Antrim SHC semi-final replay

Cushendall v St Johns - Sunday, 15:00, Ballycastle