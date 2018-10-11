World Superbikes: Sprint races added to race weekends for 2019 season

World Superbike weekends have traditionally consisted of two races

World Superbike weekends are to feature an additional sprint race for the first time in 2019.

The new format will see the traditional race one held on Saturday, with a new short sprint race on Sunday morning.

This will be followed by a race three staged over the usual duration early on Sunday afternoon.

"We think the addition of a sprint race will add to the World Superbike experience," said WSBK executive director Daniel Carrera.

"To bring in a third 'sprint race' into the format is something we have been planning for a long time now, so we are delighted to see the plans coming together.

"We are committed to bringing exciting races to the fans year on year. We are continuing to work on the final adjustments and hope to bring more details in the near future," added Carrera.

This year's championship was held over 13 rounds, with races held across Europe, as well as in Asia, Australia, the USA and South America.

The global series traditionally starts at Phillip Island in Australia in February and concludes at the end of October.

Northern Ireland rider Jonathan Rea has dominated the championship of late, securing a record fourth successive title at the most recent round in France at the end of September.